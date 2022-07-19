Klang Hospital’s wards full of COVID-19 patients, anti-viral drugs still being provided

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, popularly known as Klang Hospital is a public tertiary hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 3.0.









The 8-bed ICU for severe COVID-19 cases requiring ventilators and the 30-bed cohort ward at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s General Hospital, also known as Klang Hospital, is now fully occupied, but the hospital is still providing medical services to asymptomatic COVID-19 out-patients and patients with mild symptoms, according to the hospital’s director, Dr. Kutcharin Jiamsripong.

Besides the in-patients, she told Thai PBS today (Tuesday) that the hospital has been visited by almost 300 people each day who came for COVID-19 tests and medication, including Favipiravir, Molnupiravir or others in accordance with their symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

