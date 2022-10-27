Prayut urges tight security for Apec









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the National Security Council (NSC) to ensure safety measures are in place for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit being held in the capital next month.

Speaking after chairing NSC meeting on Wednesday, Gen Prayut stressed the cooperation of security officials, police, military and Bangkokians to ensure safety as the city plays host.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





