October 27, 2022

Prayut urges tight security for Apec

2 hours ago TN
APEC 2022 Thailand

APEC 2022 Thailand. Photo: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the National Security Council (NSC) to ensure safety measures are in place for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit being held in the capital next month.

Speaking after chairing NSC meeting on Wednesday, Gen Prayut stressed the cooperation of security officials, police, military and Bangkokians to ensure safety as the city plays host.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



