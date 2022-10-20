October 20, 2022

Apec protest risk worries government

3 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand. Photo: APEC 2022 / Ministry of Foreign Affairs.




The government has raised concerns about possible protests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, asking protesters to help preserve the country’s image.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on Wednesday declared the country was ready to host the summit next month, saying all sectors are prepared for the event, including security.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



