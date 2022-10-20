Apec protest risk worries government









The government has raised concerns about possible protests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, asking protesters to help preserve the country’s image.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on Wednesday declared the country was ready to host the summit next month, saying all sectors are prepared for the event, including security.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





