October 20, 2022

New Zealand suspect wanted by FBI and New Zealand police arrested in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN
Wat Lat Krabang in Bangkok

Wat Lat Krabang in Bangkok. Photo: Wolfgang Holzem. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A criminal suspect from New Zealand wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and New Zealand Police was arrested in Thailand, Thai police reported on Wednesday, October 19th.

Thai National Police reported that Shane Ngakuru, 43, was captured in the Lat Krabang District of Bangkok on Tuesday after being wanted by New Zealand’s criminal court on June 24th, 2021, over several charges including alleged illegal business conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



