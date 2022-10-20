New Zealand suspect wanted by FBI and New Zealand police arrested in Bangkok









A criminal suspect from New Zealand wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and New Zealand Police was arrested in Thailand, Thai police reported on Wednesday, October 19th.

Thai National Police reported that Shane Ngakuru, 43, was captured in the Lat Krabang District of Bangkok on Tuesday after being wanted by New Zealand’s criminal court on June 24th, 2021, over several charges including alleged illegal business conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

