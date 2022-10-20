Five shooters at Pattaya pool villa surrender to police









All five suspects in a shooting at a pool villa in Pattaya surrendered themselves.

The three suspects including Mr. Jirarot “Rang” Wattana, 29, Mr. Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, 24, and Mr. Saralan “Top” Yodthat, 23, turned themselves in with Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanate Thanananthavisin, Commander-in-Chief of Chonburi Police, yesterday night, October 19th. Their weapons — a Glock 19 handgun and two BB guns — were impounded by Chonburi police. The suspects claimed they used these weapons to commit the incident.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

