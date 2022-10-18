October 20, 2022

Five shooters on the loose after opening fire at Pattaya pool villa and attacking renters

Looking at Jomtien from Bang Suray

Overlooking jomtien from Bang Suray, Pattaya. Photo: Richard Barton / flickr.




A group of five Thai adults are being hunted by Pattaya police after they allegedly stomped into a pool villa, sprayed gunshots, and mistakenly attacked renters over a business dispute.

The pool villa is located on Jomtien Second Road in Pattaya. One man in a grey T-shirt knocked on the door of the tenants villa at around 7:10 AM today, October 18th, and asked the renters if they knew the person he was showing on his phone.

