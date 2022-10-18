Five shooters on the loose after opening fire at Pattaya pool villa and attacking renters









A group of five Thai adults are being hunted by Pattaya police after they allegedly stomped into a pool villa, sprayed gunshots, and mistakenly attacked renters over a business dispute.

The pool villa is located on Jomtien Second Road in Pattaya. One man in a grey T-shirt knocked on the door of the tenants villa at around 7:10 AM today, October 18th, and asked the renters if they knew the person he was showing on his phone.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

