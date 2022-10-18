October 18, 2022

Families of Mountain B pub inferno victims seek action against state officials

6 hours ago TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Families of victims of the horrendous Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district have demanded legal action be taken against state officials for dereliction of duty, as the death toll in the Aug 5 blaze climbed to 25.

Lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet on Tuesday led representatives of 31 families of victims of the inferno to the Central Investigation Bureau’s complaint centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



