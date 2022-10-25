October 16, 2022

25th victim of Chon Buri’s Mountain B pub fire dies Saturday

12 hours ago TN
Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi.

Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi. Photo: รพ.สมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสิริกิติ์ พร. / Facebook.




The Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip District of Chon Buri Province on August 5th claimed its 25th victim yesterday (Saturday).

26-year-old Parichart Kwanyoengyong was admitted to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip for treatment of burns on the night of the fire. She was there for a day before being transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for treatment. Yesterday, it was decided not to continue her treatment, because her body was not respondingto it.

