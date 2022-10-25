25th victim of Chon Buri’s Mountain B pub fire dies Saturday
The Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip District of Chon Buri Province on August 5th claimed its 25th victim yesterday (Saturday).
26-year-old Parichart Kwanyoengyong was admitted to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip for treatment of burns on the night of the fire. She was there for a day before being transferred to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for treatment. Yesterday, it was decided not to continue her treatment, because her body was not respondingto it.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
