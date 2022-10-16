October 16, 2022

Assistant village chief killed in gun attack in Yala

12 hours ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: Päivi & Santeri Kannisto.




YALA: An assistant village chief was killed in a gun attack in Bannang Sata district late on Saturday night, police said.

A police investigation revealed the attack occurred when Waelo Wae-haji, 41, an assistant chief of Moo 5 village in tambon Khuan Bang Lang, was arriving at a village mosque to join the Maolid celebration.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST



