October 4, 2022

Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip claims 24th life, a young naval officer

8 hours ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, near the Grand Palace, Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.




The fatal, tragic inferno at the Mountain B pub in the Sattahip district of Chonburi on August 5th has recently claimed its 24th life, a 23-year-old naval officer on Monday, October 3rd.

The victim identified as Pattharakrit Suwanchim, a non-commissioned naval officer, was pronounced dead at 8:40 PM at Somdech Phra Pinklao Military Hospital in Thon Buri. Despite surviving the fire, the victim had remained in severe condition at a hospital since the pub was burned down.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



