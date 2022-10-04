Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip claims 24th life, a young naval officer









The fatal, tragic inferno at the Mountain B pub in the Sattahip district of Chonburi on August 5th has recently claimed its 24th life, a 23-year-old naval officer on Monday, October 3rd.

The victim identified as Pattharakrit Suwanchim, a non-commissioned naval officer, was pronounced dead at 8:40 PM at Somdech Phra Pinklao Military Hospital in Thon Buri. Despite surviving the fire, the victim had remained in severe condition at a hospital since the pub was burned down.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

