October 4, 2022

Heavy Downpours Expected in Bangkok This Evening

9 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok. Photo: arcibald / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – The City Hall expected heavy rains this evening especially in flood-prone districts namely Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen. It will deploy vehicles with high water wading capacity to help commuters.

Bangkok deputy governor Thawida Kamolwech said that rains would pound down in the capital this evening and City Hall workers were strengthening embankments with sandbags. Vehicles with high water wading capacity would be deployed in Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen districts to help commuters after many of them were stranded last night following heavy downpour, she said.

