Heavy Downpours Expected in Bangkok This Evening









BANGKOK, Oct 4 (TNA) – The City Hall expected heavy rains this evening especially in flood-prone districts namely Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen. It will deploy vehicles with high water wading capacity to help commuters.

Bangkok deputy governor Thawida Kamolwech said that rains would pound down in the capital this evening and City Hall workers were strengthening embankments with sandbags. Vehicles with high water wading capacity would be deployed in Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen districts to help commuters after many of them were stranded last night following heavy downpour, she said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





