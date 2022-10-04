Chaengwattana area worst hit by Monday night’s downpour









Many commuters were forced to wade along flooded pavements in the Chaengwattana area late last night (Monday), due to a lack of public transport and traffic gridlock, after the area was drenched by several hours of heavy rain.

Rainfall at the Government Complex in Chaengwattana over the past 24 hours was measured by the Meteorological Department at 165.5mm, 137mm in neighbouring Lak Si district and 126mm in Bang Na area.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

