Some flooded areas in Bangkok may be declared disaster zones









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering whether to declare some areas in the capital disaster zones, so financial assistance can be provided to flood victims, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today (Wednesday).

He said that the matter is not yet concluded, as the city administration will have to assess the damage in the affected areas, in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and more consultations are required because, in such a case, the city administration will have to secure funding from the government.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

