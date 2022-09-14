Small boat capsizes in reservoir in Pattaya and drowns one man
A small boat capsized in the Mapprachan reservoir and drowned a 47-year-old man.
Nongprue police and the Sawang Boriboon water rescue team rushed to the Mapprachan reservoir in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung after receiving a report of a missing person on Tuesday afternoon, September 12th.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
