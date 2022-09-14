September 14, 2022

Small boat capsizes in reservoir in Pattaya and drowns one man

12 hours ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nongprue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




A small boat capsized in the Mapprachan reservoir and drowned a 47-year-old man.

Nongprue police and the Sawang Boriboon water rescue team rushed to the Mapprachan reservoir in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung after receiving a report of a missing person on Tuesday afternoon, September 12th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Downtown Pattaya at night

Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors

12 hours ago TN
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

1 day ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Families of Mountain B club fire victims urge DSI to look into case as they claim little progress made

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

More than five million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand within nine months

12 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Charter Court issue ruling on PM Prayut’s term in office on September 30th

12 hours ago TN
Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi

Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Maya Bay To Its Original Condition

12 hours ago TN
Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai

Nong Khai gang busted preparing crystal meth parcel for New Zealand

12 hours ago TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors

12 hours ago TN