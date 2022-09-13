September 14, 2022

Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

16 hours ago TN
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II. Photo: Lzur.




We are sure many of you have been wondering if anything will happen in Pattaya after the sad loss of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II.

After a lot of hard work by a number of people, and with the support of the British Embassy and Royal British Legion Thailand, they have arranged a Commemoration Service.

It will be held at the Mahatai Convention Center within the Father Ray Foundation on Monday 19 September at 14.00.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



