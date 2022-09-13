Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II









We are sure many of you have been wondering if anything will happen in Pattaya after the sad loss of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II.

After a lot of hard work by a number of people, and with the support of the British Embassy and Royal British Legion Thailand, they have arranged a Commemoration Service.

It will be held at the Mahatai Convention Center within the Father Ray Foundation on Monday 19 September at 14.00.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

