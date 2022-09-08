Queen Elizabeth II of England dies at age 96









Queen Elizabeth II of England died Thursday at the age of 96. The British monarch died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

The Queen’s health, who had long been experiencing “mobility problems”, had worsened since Tuesday when she received Boris Johnson, who presented his resignation as Prime Minister, and his successor, Liz Truss, to whom she entrusted the formation of a government.

Truss herself was the first to sound the alarm on Thursday through her Twitter account. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news coming from Buckingham Palace,” she wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with her majesty the queen and her family at this time,” he added.

Already on Wednesday, the monarch had had to suspend the meeting of her Privy Council, one of the head of state’s regular meetings with senior politicians and advisers. Buckingham Palace reported that the meeting would be “rescheduled” but later the doctors attending her were “concerned” about her state of health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

This was not the first time that Elizabeth II had to suspend her attendance to an event. She had already canceled some other meetings for not feeling well, a fact that worsened in February, when she tested positive for Covid. According to her own statement, the coronavirus left her “exhausted”.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 https://t.co/nuFdc3PV49 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2022

In view of the worsening of the sovereign, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker were the first to travel immediately to Balmoral to accompany her. Prince William also traveled quickly to the castle to be with his grandmother. Gradually the rest of the family members arrived at the summer residence.

Harry and Meghan, who live in the United States, were visiting Europe this week. Both were in Germany, on the occasion of a sports competition for military veterans, and were scheduled to travel tonight to London to attend the awards ceremony of a foundation against childhood diseases.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, commemorating her 70th year on the throne, a record in British history. She also broke another record by becoming the second longest-reigning monarch in the world, behind only Louis XIV. The so-called Sun King was in power for more than 72 years. She was the head of state of the United Kingdom and also of fifteen other countries, known as the Commonwealth Realms.

The Queen, who was married for 73 years to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, until her death in April 2021, had four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Now, the eldest son, Prince Charles, automatically becomes king.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





