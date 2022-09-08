Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply









Pattaya bar owners have complained after having allegedly no tap water supply for more than one week.

Mrs. Sasiprap Sirisawat, 26, a bar owner in Soi 7 told the Pattaya News, “Many of the bar owners in Soi 7 are suffering from having no water supply for more than one week. Sometimes the water works but has a very weak flow. I have to buy water from a water truck to use in the bar for 2,000 to 3,000 Baht per day as well as other bar owners in the same area.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





