Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply
Pattaya bar owners have complained after having allegedly no tap water supply for more than one week.
Mrs. Sasiprap Sirisawat, 26, a bar owner in Soi 7 told the Pattaya News, “Many of the bar owners in Soi 7 are suffering from having no water supply for more than one week. Sometimes the water works but has a very weak flow. I have to buy water from a water truck to use in the bar for 2,000 to 3,000 Baht per day as well as other bar owners in the same area.”
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
