September 8, 2022

Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply

9 hours ago TN
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Pattaya bar owners have complained after having allegedly no tap water supply for more than one week.

Mrs. Sasiprap Sirisawat, 26, a bar owner in Soi 7 told the Pattaya News, “Many of the bar owners in Soi 7 are suffering from having no water supply for more than one week. Sometimes the water works but has a very weak flow. I have to buy water from a water truck to use in the bar for 2,000 to 3,000 Baht per day as well as other bar owners in the same area.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



