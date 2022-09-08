Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight









A fire damaged an Indian restaurant in Patong early this morning (September 8th) which woke up and scared nearby residents.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:40 A.M. at an Indian restaurant on Taweewong Road next to a convenience store.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





