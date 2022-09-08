September 8, 2022

Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight

9 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A fire damaged an Indian restaurant in Patong early this morning (September 8th) which woke up and scared nearby residents.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:40 A.M. at an Indian restaurant on Taweewong Road next to a convenience store.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



