Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows on Thursday









The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a new warning of river overflows in 11 provinces located downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province, after the department decided to increase the discharge rate through the dam from 1,800-2,000m3/sec to 2,100-2,200m3/sec from this Thursday.

RID Deputy Director-General Thaweesak Thana-dachopol said today (Tuesday) that it is necessary to discharge more water as the volume of water upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam has increased due to accumulated heavy rainfall over the past several days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

