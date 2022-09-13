September 14, 2022

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows on Thursday

17 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya river flooding large area near Bangkok

The Chao Phraya river flooding large area near Bangkok. Photo: dany13.




The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has issued a new warning of river overflows in 11 provinces located downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province, after the department decided to increase the discharge rate through the dam from 1,800-2,000m3/sec to 2,100-2,200m3/sec from this Thursday.

RID Deputy Director-General Thaweesak Thana-dachopol said today (Tuesday) that it is necessary to discharge more water as the volume of water upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam has increased due to accumulated heavy rainfall over the past several days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province

Coastal Pumps Drain Bangkok, Samut Prakan Floodwater at Full Capacity

2 days ago TN
Flooded street in Bangkok

Many cars submerged in underground condominium parking lot in Bang Khen

3 days ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Bangkok warned of more rain Sunday night

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

16 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya river flooding large area near Bangkok

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows on Thursday

17 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Cabinet Approves Minimum Wage Hike to Take Effect on October 1

18 hours ago TN
Electric Pole, Thailand

Industries should adapt amid energy crisis: Energy Minister

18 hours ago TN
View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel

Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong

18 hours ago TN