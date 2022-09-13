September 14, 2022

Cabinet Approves Minimum Wage Hike to Take Effect on October 1

18 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Migrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon. Photo: Mr.Niwat Tantayanusorn,Ph.D. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Sept 13 (TNA) – The cabinet approved an increase in minimum wages from Oct 1 onwards.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the approval was for nine rates of new minimum wages for different provinces in the country. The highest minimum wage will be 354 baht per day in the Eastern Economic Corridor provinces of Chon Buri and Rayong and in Phuket province followed by 353 baht in Bangkok and five surrounding provincees. The lowest rate will be 328 baht a day in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani provinces.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Electric Pole, Thailand

Industries should adapt amid energy crisis: Energy Minister

18 hours ago TN
Flooded road in Thailand

Warning of flash floods due to isolated heavy rain in most parts of the country this week

2 days ago TN
Dengue clinical trials at Ratchaburi hospital in Thailand

Health authorities caution against dengue during rainy season

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

16 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya river flooding large area near Bangkok

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows on Thursday

17 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Cabinet Approves Minimum Wage Hike to Take Effect on October 1

18 hours ago TN
Electric Pole, Thailand

Industries should adapt amid energy crisis: Energy Minister

18 hours ago TN
View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel

Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong

18 hours ago TN