Industries should adapt amid energy crisis: Energy Minister









BANGKOK (NNT) – The energy crisis is causing a widespread impact on both the household and industrial sectors. The Minister of Energy has urged businesses to adjust their operations in keeping with the current situation.

At the Energy Symposium 2022 held by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow delivered a special remark on the energy crisis, where he outlined the government’s efforts to mitigate the crisis.

He said the Ministry of Energy has been closely monitoring the situation to effectively manage energy resources, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

