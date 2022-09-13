Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong









A murdered woman was found floating in a large public pond in Klaeng district of Rayong province on Tuesday morning, with marks on her neck indicating she had been strangled.

The body was in Roi Rai pond (100-rai pond) in Nong Waen, beside a bypass road in tambon Thangkhwian. It was discovered by a local resident going fishing and reported to police about 9.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





