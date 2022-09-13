September 14, 2022

Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong

18 hours ago TN
View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel

View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel. Photo: Yukio Sanjo. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A murdered woman was found floating in a large public pond in Klaeng district of Rayong province on Tuesday morning, with marks on her neck indicating she had been strangled.

The body was in Roi Rai pond (100-rai pond) in Nong Waen, beside a bypass road in tambon Thangkhwian. It was discovered by a local resident going fishing and reported to police about 9.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Woman gives birth in truck stuck on flooded road in Rayong

4 days ago TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Over 80,000 Tons of Industrial Waste Illegally Dumped in Rayong

5 days ago TN
A road in Krabi province

Suspect arrested after three students shot to death near burning motorbike on roadside in Krabi

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Pattaya Commemoration Service for H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

16 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya river flooding large area near Bangkok

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows on Thursday

17 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Cabinet Approves Minimum Wage Hike to Take Effect on October 1

18 hours ago TN
Electric Pole, Thailand

Industries should adapt amid energy crisis: Energy Minister

18 hours ago TN
View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel

Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong

18 hours ago TN