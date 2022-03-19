Labor Ministry Dismisses Rumors About Minimum Wage Raise









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Labor has dismissed claims on social media of plans to raise the minimum wage to 492 baht, up from 300 baht currently.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the minimum wage is assessed by a tripartite committee representing the government, employers and employees. The current minimum wage has been in place since January 1, 2020, and is undergoing review by the committee.

