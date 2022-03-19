Thai woman fabricated story of falling victim to organ trafficking gang in Cambodia
Thai and Cambodian police have dismissed as pure fabrication a recent claim by a Thai woman that she was the victim of an organ trafficking gang in Cambodia.
At a joint Thai-Cambodian police press conference, held yesterday (Friday), Thai deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote, said that the unnamed woman made up the story because she was afraid that authorities would not take her back to Thailand quickly enough.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!