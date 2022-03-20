Somkiat Chantra gives Thailand its first victory in Moto2 Grand Prix









The rider Somkiat Chantra (Kalex) gave Thailand the first victory in the motorcycle world championship by winning the Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Mandalika circuit on the island of Lombok, with authority and alone.

Chantra led several fast laps of the race to demonstrate his solvency in Mandalika, where he was accompanied on the podium by the Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex), who consolidates the first position of the championship, with Arón Canet (Kalex), third.

After the Moto3 race, Race Direction decided to cut the number of laps in the rest of the competitions, specifically in the Moto2 race from 25 to 16 laps, due to the track conditions, as in turn 17 the asphalt began to rise due to the high ambient and asphalt temperature, and this motivated the decision to take such a decision, to avoid greater risks.

Somkiat Chantra led the opening lap ahead of Lowes, Dixon and Italian Simone Corsi (MV Agusta), while Augusto Fernandez (Kalex), who started second, was stuck in the same and made the first pass over the finish line in eighth place, just ahead of compatriot Pedro Acosta (Kalex).

The Thai rider remained as a solid leader in conditions in which he is very used to racing, with Jake Dixon attacking Sam Lowes, although his fieriness led him to go to the ground shortly after, a loss that benefited Arón Canet (Kalex), who was behind him and who handed him second place on a platter, ahead of Lowes and the Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex), winner in Qatar and leader of the world championship.

