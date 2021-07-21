  • July 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thailand MotoGP Grand…

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second consecutive year due COVID

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second consecutive year due COVID

Marc Márquez taking a selfie during the MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. Photo: Box Repsol / flickr.



The International Motorcycling Federation, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced Wednesday the cancellation of the Thai MotoGP Grand Prix, which was to take place from October 15 to 17. The situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has not advised to move the World Championship to Buriram.

The World Championship organizers are working to find an alternative venue to maintain the number of races scheduled for 2021. In the same way, it is confident that the World Championship can return to Thailand in 2022.

After the cancellation of the Thailand calendar, the World Championship is now made up of 18 rounds. Nine of them have been held and the next one will be the Grand Prix of Styria from August 6 to 8.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours
News

Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19...

July 21, 2021
Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions in Dark Red Provinces until 2 August
News

Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions...

July 21, 2021
Transport Co Halts Interprovincial Passenger Bus Services Until August 2
News

Transport Co Halts Interprovincial Passenger Bus Services...

July 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.