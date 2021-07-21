Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second consecutive year due COVID







The International Motorcycling Federation, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced Wednesday the cancellation of the Thai MotoGP Grand Prix, which was to take place from October 15 to 17. The situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has not advised to move the World Championship to Buriram.

The World Championship organizers are working to find an alternative venue to maintain the number of races scheduled for 2021. In the same way, it is confident that the World Championship can return to Thailand in 2022.

The Thailand #MotoGP round has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Full story: https://t.co/sepvOrnzqq — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) July 21, 2021

After the cancellation of the Thailand calendar, the World Championship is now made up of 18 rounds. Nine of them have been held and the next one will be the Grand Prix of Styria from August 6 to 8.

-Thailand News (TN)






