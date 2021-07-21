  • July 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Three men found…

Three men found dead on Bangkok’s streets, one tests positive for COVID-19

Three men found dead on Bangkok’s streets, one tests positive for COVID-19

Man eating in a desert street in Bangkok in times of COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: © ILO/Laetitia Dard / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Three men were found dead on the street in Bangkok yesterday (Tuesday), one of them posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, according to rescue workers.

The first victim, a man about 50 years old, was found lying on the road near Bovornnivet Temple at about 10am after he had collapsed. Rescue workers tried to administer oxygen to the victim, but he died later.

Rescue workers suspect that the man was infected with COVID-19 and sealed off that section of the road with steel barriers and put up a warning sign.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second consecutive year due COVID
News

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second...

July 21, 2021
Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours
News

Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19...

July 21, 2021
Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions in Dark Red Provinces until 2 August
News

Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions...

July 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.