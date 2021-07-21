Three men found dead on Bangkok’s streets, one tests positive for COVID-19







Three men were found dead on the street in Bangkok yesterday (Tuesday), one of them posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, according to rescue workers.

The first victim, a man about 50 years old, was found lying on the road near Bovornnivet Temple at about 10am after he had collapsed. Rescue workers tried to administer oxygen to the victim, but he died later.

Rescue workers suspect that the man was infected with COVID-19 and sealed off that section of the road with steel barriers and put up a warning sign.

