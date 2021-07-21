Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours







Thailand reported 13,002 new COVID-19 cases and 108 new deaths the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday. It is the largest single day increase in coronavirus cases since the Pandemic began in en 2020.

According to Thai PBS World, three men were found dead on the street in Bangkok on Tuesday, one of them posthumously tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities have recorded 13,002 new COVID-19 cases in one day on Wednesday, a new record number in 24 hours at a time when the country has reimposed a curfew in Bangkok and domestics flights and inter-provincial bus services are halted. In addition, 13 provinces are under curfew and lockdown until August 2.

The pandemic has surpassed 439,477 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, while the total death toll stands at 3,610, according to the Bangkok Post.

-Thailand News (TN)






