  • July 21, 2021
Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions in Dark Red Provinces until 2 August

Rama III Road in Bangkok at night. Photo: Sry85.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s government has extended the curfew and other tight restrictions in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces until 2 August. The restrictions will be evaluated after a week and the lockdown measures could stay in place beyond 2 August, if the pandemic continues to worsen.

According to the order, published in the Royal Gazette, the measures will also be imposed in Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya from 20 July, bringing the total number of “dark red” zone provinces to 13. The number of provinces under close watch by authorities, due to high infection rates of COVID-19, will also be increased from 24 to 43.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



