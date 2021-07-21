Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions in Dark Red Provinces until 2 August







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s government has extended the curfew and other tight restrictions in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces until 2 August. The restrictions will be evaluated after a week and the lockdown measures could stay in place beyond 2 August, if the pandemic continues to worsen.

According to the order, published in the Royal Gazette, the measures will also be imposed in Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya from 20 July, bringing the total number of “dark red” zone provinces to 13. The number of provinces under close watch by authorities, due to high infection rates of COVID-19, will also be increased from 24 to 43.

