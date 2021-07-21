  • July 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Transport Co Halts…

Transport Co Halts Interprovincial Passenger Bus Services Until August 2

Transport Co Halts Interprovincial Passenger Bus Services Until August 2

Ticket Offices at Mo Chit 2 Bus Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



BANGKOK, July 21 – State-owned Transport Co completely halted its inter-provincial bus services from July 21 to Aug 2 to support COVID-19 control.

Its managing director, Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said the service suspension complied with the government’s decision to intensify disease control measures in a bid to contain the virus. The service stoppage supported the government’s request for general people to postpone unnecessary inter-provincial trips.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second consecutive year due COVID
News

Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix cancelled for second...

July 21, 2021
Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths in the last 24 hours
News

Thailand registers 13,002 new cases of COVID-19...

July 21, 2021
Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions in Dark Red Provinces until 2 August
News

Thai Government Extends Curfew and Tight Restrictions...

July 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.