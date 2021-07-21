Transport Co Halts Interprovincial Passenger Bus Services Until August 2







BANGKOK, July 21 – State-owned Transport Co completely halted its inter-provincial bus services from July 21 to Aug 2 to support COVID-19 control.

Its managing director, Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said the service suspension complied with the government’s decision to intensify disease control measures in a bid to contain the virus. The service stoppage supported the government’s request for general people to postpone unnecessary inter-provincial trips.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





