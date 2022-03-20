Fake Cosmetics Worth 70 Million Baht Seized From Bangkok Warehouse
BANGKOK (NNT) – 70 million baht worth of fake cosmetics has been seized from a warehouse in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. A total of 18 brands were found to have been imitated, with all of the fake products originating in China.
Pol. Col. Neti Wongkulab, a superintendent with the Consumer Protection Police Division, said two suspects are being charged with violating the Cosmetics Act and the Trademark Act. One is a Thai citizen and the other a Vietnamese national. Under questioning, the suspects revealed that the fake cosmetics were produced in China on the order of Vietnamese investors.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
