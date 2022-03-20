March 20, 2022

Fake Cosmetics Worth 70 Million Baht Seized From Bangkok Warehouse

43 mins ago TN
Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables. Photo: Pxfuel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – 70 million baht worth of fake cosmetics has been seized from a warehouse in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. A total of 18 brands were found to have been imitated, with all of the fake products originating in China.

Pol. Col. Neti Wongkulab, a superintendent with the Consumer Protection Police Division, said two suspects are being charged with violating the Cosmetics Act and the Trademark Act. One is a Thai citizen and the other a Vietnamese national. Under questioning, the suspects revealed that the fake cosmetics were produced in China on the order of Vietnamese investors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

