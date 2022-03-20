Woman stabs to death son’s friend in fight in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A woman stabbed a young man, a friend of her son, to death at a workers’ camp in Bang Phli district on Saturday night, claiming she had done so in self-defence.

Pol Capt Veerapong Apaiwong, an investigator at Bang Phli police station, said the incident occurred shortly before 8pm at a camp for construction company workers at Moo 8 village in tambon Bang Chalong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

