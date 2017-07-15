Overflowing Chao Phraya River floods communities in Chai Nat

CHAI NAT, 16th July 2017 (NNT) – Water that overflowed from the Chao Phraya River has swept through low-lying areas in Chai Nat province.

The thunder storms that hit Thailand recently, prompted officials at the Chao Phraya Dam to discharge 1,250 cubic meters of water per second into the main river, causing the flooding of communities in the Sapphaya district of Chai Nat which is situated on nearby lowland. The Royal Irrigation Department said there is a possibility that the amount of water released from the dam will be raised to 1,500 cubic meters per second on July 19th which is when water from the northern region arrives in the dam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand