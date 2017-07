City Hall will complete its demolition work of the Chao Phraya riverside communities by the end of this month as scheduled, to pave way for the controversial riverside promenade.

Deputy Bangkok governor Chakkaphan Phewngam on Monday led an inspection before the demolition of the last 11 of 20 houses in the Khiew Khai Ka community takes place.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST