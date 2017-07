Bangkok’s Huai Kwang police have charged a former nude magazine model with human trafficking over the prostitution of a 16-year-old girl.

Huai Kwan superintendent Colonel Kampol Rattanapratheep revealed on Tuesday that undercover police had conducted a sting operation by contacting a secret Line chat group to pay Bt15,000 for sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Full story: The Nation

By Angsuma Sridokkham

The Nation