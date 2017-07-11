Panicked residents flee as Samut Prakan homes tilt on foundations

Residents of a Samut Prakan housing estate are seeking urgent government assistance after sudden subsidence around midnight on Monday left eight townhouses visibly tilting with cracks in walls, beams and pillars.

Waritha Doundsungnoen, 50, who was among 20 residents of the Saeng Tawan Housing Estate in Bang Sao Thong district who had to flee their homes in the middle of night, said her family’s sleep was interrupted by what sounded “like rats running around the ceiling”, followed by loud cracking and the whole house shaking.

By The Nation