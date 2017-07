PHUKET: An officer from Chalong Police Station has confirmed from that the body of a 66-year-old Chinese tourist was pulled from the sea at Koh Racha yesterday. However, the cause of the man’s death has yet to be confirmed.

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (July 11) that a Tourist Police officer yesterday (July 10) reported the body of a Chinese tourists being pulled from the water at Siam Bay.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News