Sergeant Kills 2 at Army Training Command in Bangkok









BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) – Two people were killed in a sergeant major’s shooting spree before he surrendered at Army Training Command this morning.

The sergeant major started shooting at colleagues at the Army War College inside the compound of the Army Training Command in Bangkok’s Dusit district at about 9.30am. Two people were killed and another person was injured.

TNA

