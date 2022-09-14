Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors









Pattaya police launched a crackdown on a group of alleged street beggars from Thailand’s neighboring countries who reportedly used minors to solicit money.

A combined team of Pattaya police and city officials screened Tree Town market on Soi Buakhao in Banglamung’s Nongprue subdistrict, Chonburi, around 10 P.M. yesterday, September 13th, following reports from concerned citizens about alleged street beggars who they said used minors to solicit money from tourists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

