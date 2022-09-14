Nong Khai gang busted preparing crystal meth parcel for New Zealand









Narcotics suppression police arrested four alleged transnational drug smugglers and seized 16 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine destined for New Zealand, at a resort in Nong Khai province.

The suspects, three Thai men and one Lao man, were apprehended at the Love resort in tambon Pakho of Muang district on Tuesday, Pol Gen Roy Ingkhapairoj, deputy national police chief, said on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





