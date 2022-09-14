September 14, 2022

Nong Khai gang busted preparing crystal meth parcel for New Zealand

12 hours ago TN
Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai

Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Narcotics suppression police arrested four alleged transnational drug smugglers and seized 16 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine destined for New Zealand, at a resort in Nong Khai province.

The suspects, three Thai men and one Lao man, were apprehended at the Love resort in tambon Pakho of Muang district on Tuesday, Pol Gen Roy Ingkhapairoj, deputy national police chief, said on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



