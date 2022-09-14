Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Maya Bay To Its Original Condition









KRABI, Sept 14 (TNA) – The Supreme Court’s Environmental Case Division ordered the Royal Forest Department to restore the Maya bay to its original condition after being affected by the shooting of The Beach movie.

Nineteen plaintiffs including the Krabi provincial administrative organization, the Ao Nang sub-district administrative organization and the Muang Krabi district office earlier filed a complaint with a court against the minister of agriculture and cooperatives, the Royal Forest Department, the director-general of the department at the time, Santa International Film Production Co and 20th Century Fox Co. They were accused of violating the National Park Act and the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act.

TNA

