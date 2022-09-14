September 14, 2022

Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Maya Bay To Its Original Condition

12 hours ago TN
Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi

Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi. Image: Brownie13.




KRABI, Sept 14 (TNA) – The Supreme Court’s Environmental Case Division ordered the Royal Forest Department to restore the Maya bay to its original condition after being affected by the shooting of The Beach movie.

Nineteen plaintiffs including the Krabi provincial administrative organization, the Ao Nang sub-district administrative organization and the Muang Krabi district office earlier filed a complaint with a court against the minister of agriculture and cooperatives, the Royal Forest Department, the director-general of the department at the time, Santa International Film Production Co and 20th Century Fox Co. They were accused of violating the National Park Act and the Enhancement and Conservation of National Environmental Quality Act.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

View of Rayong City from Kantary Bay hotel

Murdered woman found in public pond in Rayong

1 day ago TN
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

Woman gives birth in truck stuck on flooded road in Rayong

5 days ago TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Over 80,000 Tons of Industrial Waste Illegally Dumped in Rayong

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

More than five million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand within nine months

12 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Charter Court issue ruling on PM Prayut’s term in office on September 30th

12 hours ago TN
Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi

Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Maya Bay To Its Original Condition

12 hours ago TN
Pickup trucks in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai

Nong Khai gang busted preparing crystal meth parcel for New Zealand

12 hours ago TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Pattaya police launch crackdown on Cambodian beggar involving minors

12 hours ago TN