September 14, 2022

Charter Court issue ruling on PM Prayut’s term in office on September 30th

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The Constitutional Court has scheduled the issuance of a ruling on suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s eight-year term in office on September 30th at 3 pm.

According to the court’s press release today (Wednesday), the nine justices on the court considered the minutes of the 501st meeting of the Constitution Drafting Committee, dated September 11th, 2018, which contains an agenda item about the approval of the minutes of the committee’s 500th meeting on September 7th of the same year. The minute was sent to the court by the House of Representatives.

