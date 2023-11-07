Woman Arrested for Selling Magic Mushrooms in Phuket
A woman was arrested a cannabis shop in Patong. She was found selling magic mushrooms which are listed as illegal category 5 drugs in Thailand, say police.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (November 6th) after midnight they arrested an unidentified Thai woman. Seized from her were various types of magic mushrooms which were listed as Ghost, Golden, AA, Mac 1, Ape, Yeti Star and New, in total 275 grams were seized.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express