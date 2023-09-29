Man Arrested for Selling Magic Mushrooms at Phuket Cannabis Shop
A man was arrested at a cannabis shop in Patong. He was found selling magic mushrooms which are listed as illegal category 5 drugs in Thailand.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (September 27th) before midnight they arrested a man identified only as Mr. Eaknarin (His age was not given by police) at a cannabis shop on the Thaweewong Road.
