Man Arrested for Selling Magic Mushrooms at Phuket Cannabis Shop

A man was arrested at a cannabis shop in Patong. He was found selling magic mushrooms which are listed as illegal category 5 drugs in Thailand.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (September 27th) before midnight they arrested a man identified only as Mr. Eaknarin (His age was not given by police) at a cannabis shop on the Thaweewong Road.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

