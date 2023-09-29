Phuket’s Transformation into Regional Tourism Hub Proposed

BANGKOK (NNT) – A 148-billion-baht proposal is expected to be submitted to the cabinet by the transport ministry for upgrading infrastructure in Phuket province. This will include building a second airport to boost tourism in the region.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has disclosed that the ministry is planning to propose seven infrastructure projects totaling 148 billion baht to transform the province into a regional tourism hub. These projects will improve land and air transportation as well as strengthen the city’s overall potential for investment, economy, and security.

