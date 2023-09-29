Bangkok MRT to reduce Purple Line fares to 20 baht

BANGKOK, Sept 29 (TNA) — The board of directors of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) has decided on Thursday to cut fares on the Purple Line train service to a maximum of 20 baht, effective from December 1st.

MRT Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said that the board’s decision was submitted to the Transport Ministry on Friday for approval, before it is tabled for the cabinet to finalise.

