PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

Every month of his premiership, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will donate his salary to various charitable foundations, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.
The first donation will go to the Foundation for Children.
Srettha, also Finance Minister, receives a total of Bt125,590 (Bt75,590 plus a Bt50,000 position allowance) per month, the spokesman said.
By Thai PBS World
