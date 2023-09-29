Pattaya Set to Complete Construction of Football Stadium within 820 Days

The Pattaya mayor is highly hopeful about the completion of the long-stalled massive football stadium in the city after securing a new specialized contractor. He vowed to finish it within 820 days.

NACC Inspects Pattaya’s Unfinished Sports Stadium Project

During a visit to the “white elephant” stadium on Wednesday, September 27th, mayor Poramase Ngampiches said the city has found a new contractor to resume the stadium construction after the project has been stalled for years since it first started in 2008, due to a series of problems.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts