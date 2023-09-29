Pattaya Set to Complete Construction of Football Stadium within 820 Days

TN September 29, 2023 0
The Patatya United Stadium. Photo: www.thai-fussball.com.

The Pattaya mayor is highly hopeful about the completion of the long-stalled massive football stadium in the city after securing a new specialized contractor. He vowed to finish it within 820 days.

NACC Inspects Pattaya’s Unfinished Sports Stadium Project

During a visit to the “white elephant” stadium on Wednesday, September 27th, mayor Poramase Ngampiches said the city has found a new contractor to resume the stadium construction after the project has been stalled for years since it first started in 2008, due to a series of problems.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

