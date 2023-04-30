NACC Inspects Pattaya’s Unfinished Sports Stadium Project

Pattaya United Stadium, the home stadium of Pattaya United F.C.

Nong Prue Stadium, the home stadium of Pattaya United F.C. Photo: Nattha k.




PATTAYA (NNT) – Officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Region 2, alongside the mayor of Pattaya City, have carried out an inspection of an unfinished sports stadium construction site. The visit came after complaints and reports that the project has been left incomplete for over 15 years, resulting in equipment and electrical appliances being left to deteriorate without maintenance.

During the inspection, Supoj Sri Ngarm-muang, the deputy secretary of the NACC Region 2 office, and his team discussed the need for close supervision and inspection of the project with Pattaya City officials. The discussions centered around the preparation of terms of reference (TOR), inviting bids from new contractors, drafting of new construction contracts, budget allocation, and other related matters.

