NACC Inspects Pattaya’s Unfinished Sports Stadium Project









PATTAYA (NNT) – Officials from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Region 2, alongside the mayor of Pattaya City, have carried out an inspection of an unfinished sports stadium construction site. The visit came after complaints and reports that the project has been left incomplete for over 15 years, resulting in equipment and electrical appliances being left to deteriorate without maintenance.

Pattaya United Changing Rooms Robbed

During the inspection, Supoj Sri Ngarm-muang, the deputy secretary of the NACC Region 2 office, and his team discussed the need for close supervision and inspection of the project with Pattaya City officials. The discussions centered around the preparation of terms of reference (TOR), inviting bids from new contractors, drafting of new construction contracts, budget allocation, and other related matters.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





