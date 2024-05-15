Suspect Grilled in Ransom Kidnapping of Indonesian Man in Hat Yai

PHATTHALUNG, May 15 (TNA) – Thai police brought in a key suspect for additional questioning Wednesday morning regarding the kidnapping case in which an Indonesian man was held for a 2.3 million baht ransom after being abducted from Hat Yai district and taken to Phatthalung province earlier this month.

More Chinese Suspects Arrested in Bangkok in Kidnap for Ransom Case

The other two suspects were treated as witnesses after the investigation found they were only ordered by the “boss” to guard the house.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

