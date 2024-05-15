Hat Yai skyline

Suspect Grilled in Ransom Kidnapping of Indonesian Man in Hat Yai

TN

PHATTHALUNG, May 15 (TNA) – Thai police brought in a key suspect for additional questioning Wednesday morning regarding the kidnapping case in which an Indonesian man was held for a 2.3 million baht ransom after being abducted from Hat Yai district and taken to Phatthalung province earlier this month.

More Chinese Suspects Arrested in Bangkok in Kidnap for Ransom Case

The other two suspects were treated as witnesses after the investigation found they were only ordered by the “boss” to guard the house.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply